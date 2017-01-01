EXPLORE. ANALYSE. DECIDE!

Find the best locations
Reveil and analyse unique locations that meet your target customer profile in a matter of seconds.
Our one-stop-data-shop includes sociodemographic data, floating population, commercial transactions, pedestrian traffic, and so forth. Over 600.000 POIs are incorporated for you to analyse competitors and attractors.
Have you ever tried collecting, standardising, and crossing data, and put it in one central place? It’s painful, we know! We have done so for >35 layers of data.
Geoblink offers an intuitive and easy-to-use interface geared towards putting advanced analytics in the hands of business users. No databases handling, Big Data or GIS expertise needed.
A robust set of functionalities allow you to access our data and extract key insights from it. Lightning fast!
Find new locations that meet your criteria using a drag & drop interface. You can even look for available properties, lease or buy.
Perform deep-dive analysis of one or multiple influence areas, understand cannibalisation, test hypothesis, and analyse your competition.
Get to know who lives around your stores, analyse where customers are coming from, and understand their spending patterns. Many of our customers optimise their Marketing campaigns, using Geoblink.
Leverage big data and advanced analytics to understand and boost your network’s performance.
Track the performance KPI’s of your network with personalised dashboards. Identify best and worst performers and deep dive into root causes.
Understand how external factors affect your performance metrics.
Use our clustering technology to group your stores and predict sales of new openings.
Proper location due diligence costs time. Save that time and start generating revenue sooner.
Beat your competition to great locations, deliver a superior product mix, and win the market with tailored marketing campaigns.
Expansion research quickly adds up to a significant cost centre. With Geoblink your team can focus only on the locations that really matter.
Prevent costly mistakes by getting the full 360° picture of a location.
Objectively select and prioritise locations, and justify decision making based on hard data.
Still don’t understand quite yet how Geoblink and Location Intelligence can help you?
Ask your own personal Location Intelligence consultant. We are here to answer all of your questions or guide you through any process.
You can call now +44 203 290 97 88